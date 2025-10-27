Centre expected to revise print ad rates by 26%

The Central government is likely to announce a 26% increase in advertisement rates for print media, the first major revision since 2019, according to media reports. A formal notification is expected after November 15, once the Model Code of Conduct for the Bihar Assembly elections is lifted.
The proposed rate revision, aimed at supporting traditional media amid growing digital disruption, follows recommendations from the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) after an assessment of newsprint and operational costs. The hike will apply to government advertisements placed across newspapers nationwide and is expected to take effect by mid-November.
Officials said the move is part of a broader plan to stabilise conventional media sectors such as print, radio and television, which have faced sustained revenue pressures due to rising input costs and a rapid migration of advertising budgets to digital platforms.
The last revision was implemented in 2019, when print ad rates were raised by 25%. Before that, a 19% increase was approved in 2013 over 2010 levels. The upcoming revision is expected to particularly benefit small and mid-sized regional publications that have been awaiting a rate adjustment since 2022.
According to Karan Taurani, Executive Vice President at Elara Securities, the proposed rate hike reflects the government’s intent to provide structural support to legacy media, which continues to grapple with uneven ad recovery and cost inflation. “Print has seen moderate volume growth post-pandemic, but pricing has remained stagnant,” Taurani said, adding that a government-led revision “could help improve realisations and restore a level of pricing parity with rising production costs.”
He noted that while digital advertising continues to expand rapidly, print remains an important medium for public communication and electoral outreach. “Government spending on print remains strategically significant for reach and credibility, especially in regional markets,” he said. Taurani added that sustained policy support through periodic revisions could help maintain ecosystem balance between digital and traditional media formats.
Alongside the print rate revision, the government is also reviewing policy reforms in the radio, television and DTH sectors. Officials said consultations on TRP transparency, content monitoring, and advertisement norms have been completed, with further announcements expected as part of a broader media reform package.