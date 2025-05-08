Chaaipani becomes advertising & brand activation partner for Rath Yatra 2025

Chaaipani has been appointed the official advertising and brand activation partner for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025, one of India’s largest religious gatherings, which attracts over 1.5 crore participants annually.
As part of its role, the agency will be responsible for managing branding, sponsorship coordination, and on-ground activations during the event. The activities will be carried out in adherence to guidelines set by the Yatra organisers, with an emphasis on ensuring that all efforts align with the cultural and religious sensitivities of the festival.
This year’s Rath Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 27, with the ceremonial procession of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha.
The annual event, which holds deep spiritual significance for devotees across the country, also serves as a platform for public-facing initiatives during its duration.
Speaking about the partnership, Shruti Chaturvedi, Founder of Chaaipani, said, “We are deeply honored to be entrusted with the advertising and brand activation for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025. This is more than just a festival, it is an embodiment of faith, devotion, and centuries-old tradition. Our goal is to create a respectful and authentic brand storytelling experience that enhances the Yatra for millions of devotees while preserving its spiritual essence.”
With this mandate, Chaaipani aims to set new standards in brand engagement at large-scale cultural events, balancing reverence with innovation.