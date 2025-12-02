Chandni Shah to take charge as CEO of Kinnect-22feet Tribal

According to reports, Chandni Shah, the co-founder of Kinnect, has stepped up as the Chief Executive Officer of the consolidated FCB Kinnect and 22feet Tribal entity.
Meanwhile, co-founder Rohan Mehta assumes a new responsibility, overseeing digital integration and capability building across Omnicom Advertising India.
Shah co-founded the agency at age 22 after working with several advertising firms and identifying the growing potential of digital marketing. She is one of the younger leaders in the sector, playing a key role in expanding the agency’s operations and market presence.
Mehta left his career in the IT industry to establish the agency and led its expansion over seven years. He is credited with building a client base across sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, financial services, fashion, retail and real estate, while overseeing a team that grew to more than 350 employees.
The profiles underline both founders’ roles in shaping the agency’s growth during a period of increased demand for digital marketing in India.