Cheil expands its operations; opens Cheil X office in Mumbai

Cheil is expanding its operations in the financial capital of India with the launch of its new Cheil X office in Mumbai. This new office will allow Cheil X to tap into the Mumbai market, which is the business and financial hub of India and home to several major companies in the country.
The Mumbai office heralds the beginning of a new chapter for Cheil, as the agency looks to expand its business activities beyond Samsung operations through its specialized agency, Cheil X. While Cheil India was set up exclusively to manage the Samsung business in India, Cheil X works as an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA group to manage the fast-growing new client mandates in India.
Taihai Kim, Global COO, Cheil Worldwide, inaugurated the premises and, commenting on the launch, said, “India is one of the key markets for Cheil Worldwide, and this new office demonstrates our commitment and aspirations for the country. With this office, we want to make a play for the best creative work that can come our way since Mumbai has an unequivocal reputation as the advertising capital of India.”
“We're thrilled to unveil our brand new office in Mumbai, a city with a rich legacy of advertising,” said Limseob Chung, President and CEO, Cheil SWA. “The new office of Cheil X will act as a strategic hub for our clients and offer a wide range of services like creative, media, digital, influencer marketing, content production, technology, retail, and brand experiences all integrated together, making it an ideal hub for creating gold standard campaigns”, he added.