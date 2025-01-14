Cheil's Experience Commerce secures Tata MenCan's social media mandate

Experience Commerce, the digital agency within the Cheil Network, has secured the annual social media mandate for Tata MenCan, a non-profit initiative by the Urology Disease Management Group of Tata Memorial Centre. This mandate is part of a CSR initiative by Western Refrigeration.
Tata MenCan focuses on raising awareness about prostate, testicular, and penile cancers while addressing stigma and gaps in healthcare infrastructure. The initiative provides comprehensive support, including financial assistance, psychological counselling, rehabilitation, and skill development. With plans to establish a Centre of Excellence at Tata Memorial Centre, Tata MenCan aims to improve early detection, treatment, and research in urological cancers.
The partnership focuses on driving education and awareness campaigns to normalise critical conversations around male cancers. Experience Commerce will manage Tata MenCan’s social media presence across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The agency will lead strategic campaigns, create digital content, and optimise social media outreach to amplify MenCan’s message and encourage meaningful engagement..
“Tata MenCan is more than an initiative, it’s a movement to transform the way male cancers are perceived and addressed in India,” said MSR Murthy, Project Manager, Tata MenCan. “Through this partnership with Experience Commerce, we aim to reach wider audiences, break stigmas, and ensure timely support for those affected.”
Bhawana Daga, Vice President - Growth, Experience Commerce, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Tata MenCan, a cause-driven initiative that seeks to bring about a meaningful change in the healthcare space. Our aim is to amplify their voice and create conversations that matter, ensuring widespread awareness and engagement through innovative campaigns.”
“At Western Refrigeration, we believe in aligning our business goals with a higher purpose. Partnering with Tata MenCan reaffirms our commitment to building a sustainable future and supporting causes that matter. Together, we aim to create a lasting impact by raising awareness and fostering a healthier society.” – Sneh Thanvi, Marketing Manager, Western Refrigeration.
This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as the incidence of male-specific cancers rises. Tata MenCan’s initiatives to normalise conversations, educate the public, and offer holistic patient care will be enhanced through strategic digital storytelling and community engagement. The partnership aims to break stigmas, educate communities, and support patients and survivors, fostering a healthier and more informed future.