Cheil India elevates Deep Chand Pandey to Media Group Head

Deep Chand Pandey has been appointed as Media Group Head at Cheil India, effective March 2025. He announced the development on LinkedIn.
With over six years of experience in digital media and programmatic advertising, Pandey previously served as Group Media Manager at Cheil India for nearly three years. Before that, he worked as Manager - Programmatic at Xaxis and Accenture, handling vendor negotiations and performance marketing. He also held roles at Publicis Media and Digitas India, specialising in programmatic campaign management and social media advertising.
In his new role, Pandey will oversee media strategy and execution for key accounts at Cheil India.