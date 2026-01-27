Cheil X announces new leadership structure across Delhi & Mumbai office

Cheil X has announced leadership changes in its India operations, appointing Ritesh Rao as Head of Operations for its Mumbai office and elevating Kanika to head of its Delhi office.
Kanika was previously Vice President at the agency.
Rao will oversee operations and business expansion for the Mumbai office. He has more than two decades of experience in marketing and advertising, with roles spanning integrated marketing, brand strategy and client leadership.
He was most recently CEO of 26FIVE Global Lab and has previously held leadership roles at Creativeland Asia. His earlier positions include stints at Isobar and Lowe Lintas, with experience across sectors such as FMCG, media, automotive, technology and consumer services.
Speaking about his appointment, Ritesh Rao said, “Creativity is the heart of advertising, and creative transformation is about ensuring that the heart beats stronger across every department, platform, format, and consumer touchpoint. I’m excited to join Cheil X at a time when creativity, technology, and culture are converging faster than ever. The agency’s ambition and integrated thinking create a strong opportunity to build work that is both impactful and meaningful for the brands we partner with.”
Kanika, on her elevation, said, “As India’s leading integrated marketing agency, Cheil’s biggest strength lies in our ability to deliver tech-first solutions across the entire marketing funnel, under one roof. From brand strategy and creative to commerce, experience, and performance, our integrated model enables seamless collaboration and end-to-end problem solving. This is increasingly critical for brands navigating complex business challenges in today’s fast-evolving market.”
Cheil X is part of the Cheil SWA Group and operates as a full-service agency with operations across Delhi and Mumbai.