Chinmay Chandratre joins FCB/SIX India as Sr. Vice President - Media

Chinmay Chandratre has joined FCB/SIX India as Sr. Vice President – Media. He will head the media vertical for FCB/SIX India across its three offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.
Prior to this role, Chandratre was the General Manager at Madison World. With over 14 years of experience, he has worked with companies like Madison World, iProspect and Direxions Marketing Solutions, among others.
FCB/SIX India offers a suite of digital services such as Digital Media Planning and Buying, E-commerce Marketing, UI/UX Design and Development, CRM and Martech Solutions, Search Engine Optimisation, App Store and E-commerce Optimisation, Creative Performance Production Hub, Data Studio and a Command Centre for Listening and Online Reputation Management.
Talking about the hiring of Chandratre, Ankit Banga, Chief Business Officer, FCB/SIX India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chinmay to the team, a testament to FCB/SIX India's commitment to fortifying our media capabilities. Chinmay embodies a fusion of seasoned expertise and dynamic adaptability, poised to navigate the evolving landscape of media and client needs with enthusiasm. Additionally, Chinmay's integrated media approach resonates seamlessly with FCB/SIX India’s view of leveraging digital platforms not only to drive performance but also build brands.”
Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “We are confident that Chinmay's expertise will help us work cohesively with our clients at FCB Kinnect and the FCB Group at large, to strengthen our thesis that media and creative should not be separated in a digital world, and to further the thought process of ‘creativity as an economic multiplier’.”
Speaking on his new role, Chinmay Chandratre, Sr. Vice President – Media, FCB/SIX India, said, “I am thrilled to join hands with FCB Group India’s leadership team and lead the Media vertical for FCB/SIX India. Together, we are on a mission to navigate the ever-evolving media landscape, pre-empt the pulse of digital trends to drive strategic decisions and create meaningful experiences for our clients and customers. FCB/SIX India is all set to redefine digital possibilities, leverage data-driven insights, shape narratives, and unlock the full potential of modern communication to drive transformative change. I am super excited to be a part of this journey.”