ClanConnect launches automated DM replies for creators

Influencer marketing platform ClanConnect has launched an automated direct message and comment reply feature for creators. The tool is now available on its web platform and the Clan for Creators mobile app.
The feature allows creators to automatically respond to comments and direct messages, helping them manage high volumes of engagement during viral posts, reels and live sessions.
The tool is designed to link automated replies to specific posts, keywords and engagement behaviour. This allows creators to respond to queries related to links, pricing, product details or collaboration requests without manual follow-ups.
The feature is aimed at addressing challenges faced by Indian creators when handling a surge in audience interactions. The setup does not require technical expertise.
The DM automation feature will be available free until the 31st. After that, ClanConnect plans to introduce subscription plans.
Commenting on the launch, Sagar Pushp, Co-founder & CEO, ClanConnect, said, “Creators should never lose opportunities because they were offline or overwhelmed. This feature gives them time, freedom, control, and a system that works quietly in the background—democratising access to growth for creators of all sizes.”
The launch is part of its broader focus on developing tools for creators. The feature is now live on the Clan for Creators app and the ClanConnect website.