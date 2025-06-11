AI platform ClanConnect launches structured, prepaid influencer campaign model

ClanConnect, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform, has launched prepaid packages for brands, agencies, and businesses of all sizes. Aimed at democratising influencer marketing that is often complex, time-consuming, and cost-unpredictable, these prepaid packages aim to help brands with quick and efficient campaigns.
Unlike traditional models that act as a marketplace to find influencers and have undefined budgets, these model comes with a defined, ready-to-use structure. The process is intuitive: pick a package, pay, and launch. ClanConnect’s prepaid package model aims to provide brands with a straightforward, hassle-free influencer marketing option.
Metrics like CPV (cost per view), deliverables, and performance expectations are pre-committed and predefined. To ensure consistent delivery, the prepaid packages come with pre-selected influencer combinations and predefined timelines for every stage of the campaign. Hygiene checks, pre-approved scripts, and structured feedback cycles are also included. Together, these features reduce back-and-forth, enable faster execution, and ensure transparent reporting throughout.
Sagar Pushp, Chief Executive Officer at ClanConnect, said, “Many influencer marketing platforms focus only on matchmaking. For us, it is just the first step. Real campaign efficiency demands more. With our new prepaid packages, brands now have access to a proven framework that goes beyond simply saying, ‘this influencer fits your brand.’ The launch of these prepaid packages is a natural extension of our vision to create a tech-enabled, scalable, and insight-driven creator economy. We want brands to stay informed at every stage of their campaign and reach the audience they truly intend to.”
According to the company, the prepaid package model supports both sides, brands benefit from operational efficiency and cost clarity, while influencers receive timely briefs, quicker payments, and repeat opportunities. With this launch, ClanConnect has introduced new revenue streams, focused on reducing turnaround time and catering to high-frequency campaigns from D2C and SME players. This model will also allow the platform to deliver consistent results to brands through efficient campaigns and collect key data to continue augmenting its offerings.