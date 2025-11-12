Clio Awards names Josy Paul as Jury Chair for 2026

Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer of BBDO India, has been appointed as Jury Chair for the Public Relations category at the upcoming 2026 Clio Awards, the global honours celebrating creativity in advertising and communications.
Speaking about his new role, Josy Paul said, “Public relations has evolved into a powerful force that shapes culture and behaviour. It’s about sparking meaningful conversations and driving genuine action. As Jury Chair, I look forward to celebrating work that not only captures attention but earns belief - work that moves people, and markets.”
As Chairperson and CCO at his current agency, he has led campaigns that have received global recognition for their social themes and cultural relevance.
The 2026 Clio Awards will bring together over 100 creative leaders from across the world, with jury sessions to be held at JA Resort & Spa in Dubai, where winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Clio awards will be selected across multiple categories.