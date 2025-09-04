CloudTV launches 3D ad-unit for CTV advertising

CloudTV, a smart TV operating system, has launched a 3D Ad-Unit on its OS-powered devices, expanding advertising options on connected television (CTV). The company said the new format has the potential to offer a premium viewing experience compared to traditional ad formats.
The connected TV market in the country is projected to grow to over 25 million households by 2026, the official release noted.
The company said its 3D ads were tested in partnership with AiYO, an AI-first content studio, for fitness brand MyFitness. According to CloudTV, the 3D campaign recorded a 25% higher completion rate compared to regular masthead video ad inventory.
Commenting on the launch, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-founder of CloudTV, said, “The launch of 3D ads positions CloudTV at the forefront of CTV innovation, catering to the growing demand for premium, high-impact advertising solutions. As brands look for new ways to differentiate their messaging and drive deeper engagement, CloudTV’s 3D ad inventory offers a compelling alternative that stands out in the CTV advertising space.”
The announcement follows CloudTV’s recent launch of a connected TV advertising platform and its partnership with Magnite. A dedicated website has also been introduced for advertisers and agencies to access inventory and audience insights.