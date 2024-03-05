CMGalaxy partners with Sociowash to elevate performance campaigns & reporting automation

CMGalaxy has partnered with Sociowash aiming to enhance performance campaigns and reporting automation for brands.
Partnering with CMGalaxy grants Sociowash access to an array of tools and features, tailored to enhance lead generation, analyze marketing data, and fulfill intelligence needs more efficiently. By automating reporting processes, Sociowash aims to provide real-time insights and analytics, saving time and enabling data-driven decisions. Additionally, with CMGalaxy's cost optimization tools, Sociowash can effectively manage budgets to ensure optimal results for their clients.
Commenting on the association, Dhaval Gupta, MD of CMRSL, the parent company of CMGalaxy, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Sociowash, a trusted partner known for its innovative approach to integrated advertising. Together, we are committed to revolutionizing performance campaigns and reporting automation, empowering brands to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder, at Sociowash, said, “At Sociowash, we've always believed in the power of combining creativity, cutting-edge technology, and strategic thinking to add value for our clients. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to innovation and excellence, opening exciting new doors for the success of our partners.”
With the combined strengths of CMGalaxy's marketing automation platform and Sociowash's integrated advertising solutions, brands can look forward to achieving success in their marketing endeavours.