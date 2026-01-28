Collective Artists Network broadens leadership team with new partners

Collective Artists Network has appointed Sanjana Jain, Rahul Regulapati and Janahavi Rawal to its partnership, expanding its leadership group as the agency continues to build its media and entertainment business.
The three join an existing group of partners that includes Sudeep Subash, Kshitij Mehta, Jaya Saha, Avinash Bidaia, Nandita Sachdev and Dhruv Chitgopekar.
Jain has been named a partner to oversee marketing and creative services across the agency. She has been involved in building the agency's marketing and creative services operations and managing large-scale creative projects, according to the company.
Regulapati has joined the partnership to lead technology and AI initiatives, including Galleri5, Collective’s AI and cinematic technology unit. The agency said he has worked on integrating technology into content creation and production processes.
Rawal has been appointed to lead the agency's talent management operations. She has been with the agency for more than a decade and has worked across artist representation and talent relationships.
Commenting on the appointments, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said, “As we grow, it becomes even more important to build leadership that can think long-term, take ownership, and create space for others to grow. Janahavi, Sanjana, and Rahul have each played a critical role in shaping Collective into what it is today. Bringing them into the partnership is both a recognition of that journey and a statement of where we’re headed next.”
The expanded partnership reflects its focus on strengthening internal leadership as it operates across talent, content and technology businesses.