Collective Artists Network & TTT launch StoryPacks

Collective Artists Network has announced the launch of StoryPacks, a offering designed around Terribly Tiny Tales to supercharge brands’ social media presence through authentic, engaging storytelling.
StoryPacks capitalize on TTT’s storytelling expertise and Collective Artists Network’s talent pool, creating an opportunity for brands to collaborate with leading creators and celebrities.
Sudeep Subash, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Collective Artists Network commented, “Our vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators. StoryPacks represent the perfect fusion of creativity, strategy and media distribution, enabling brands to connect authentically with their audiences while driving significant social growth. We are excited to see how this service will empower brands to tell their stories in a more impactful way.”
Anuj Gosalia, Founder of Terribly Tiny Tales, added, “StoryPacks is a game-changer for brands looking to engage with young Indians. By combining TTT’s storytelling prowess with Collective’s vast resources, we’re offering a unique opportunity for brands to create content that resonates deeply with their audience. We’re thrilled to be leading this new wave of brand storytelling.”