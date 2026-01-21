COMvergence expands Priyanka Mehra’s role to Global Marketing Director

COMvergence has expanded the responsibilities of Priyanka Mehra, appointing her as Global Marketing Director in addition to her current role as Regional Director for Southeast Asia and India.
Mehra will continue to oversee operations in India and Southeast Asia while also leading the firm’s global marketing efforts.
Olivier Gauthier, Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer, COMvergence, said Mehra has been closely involved in strengthening the firm's visibility and positioning.
Commenting on Mehra’s appointment, Olivier Gauthier said, “Alongside her leadership as Regional Director for India & SEA, Priyanka has played a pivotal role in strengthening awareness of COMvergence and building our reputation globally. She has worked closely with me and the founding team on marketing partnerships and brand visibility worldwide. It’s a pleasure to see her step into this additional role as Global Marketing Director.”
Speaking on her new role, Priyanka Mehra said, “I’m delighted to take on this additional responsibility at a pivotal time in COMvergence’s journey. As we complete a decade as a company, we have a renewed appetite for initiatives and scale. The past couple of years have been especially rewarding, working with Olivier and our dynamic global team. I’m looking forward to the expanded remit and the next chapter of success for all of us.”