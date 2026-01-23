Concept Communications bags creative mandate for AMFI

Concept Communications Ltd., an independent integrated communications agency, has secured the creative mandate for the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) following a competitive pitch process.
Under the new mandate, Concept Communications is expected to handle creative duties for AMFI’s ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’, a long-running financial awareness campaign. The partnership is aimed at updating the campaign’s creative approach as the brand continues efforts to increase participation in mutual fund investing.
Speaking on the association,Venkat N. Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said, “We are happy to on-board Concept Communications as our creative partner for AMFI’s iconic ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign. Concept Communications stood out for their understanding of the evolving Indian investor and their vision for the future of brand AMFI. We are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in accelerating our investor inclusion agenda.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Vivek Suchanti, MD & Chairman, Concept Communications, said, “AMFI is an extremely strong brand that has fundamentally transformed financial awareness and investor participation in Indian markets. We are deeply honoured by AMFI’s trust and excited to partner in the next chapter of this iconic brand. Our focus will be on making mutual fund conversations more accessible, relatable and action-oriented for India’s next generation of investors, especially across emerging and underserved markets.”