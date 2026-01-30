Concept Public Relations India bags media & strategic communications mandate for NSE

Concept Public Relations India Limited has secured the media and strategic communications mandate for the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).
As part of the mandate, the agency is expected to handle the brand’s integrated media and communications strategy across financial, business, mainstream and digital platforms, covering all NSE Group businesses.
The agency's focus is expected to be on ensuring a unified communications approach aimed at strengthening stakeholder engagement and reinforcing investor confidence.
NSE is a capital market infrastructure institution in India’s financial ecosystem, with listed companies accounting for a share of domestic market capitalisation.
Commenting on securing the mandate for NSE, Ashish Jalan, Managing Director at Concept Public Relations India, said, “NSE is one of the most respected stock exchanges globally, setting benchmarks in market infrastructure, innovation and investor participation. As India’s capital markets scale rapidly, driven by retail participation, technological transformation and global investor interest, credible and strategic communication is essential to building long-term trust.”
He further added, “We are delighted to partner with NSE at this pivotal moment. With our deep BFSI expertise and strong understanding of market dynamics, we aim to amplify NSE Group’s leadership narrative and support its long-term vision for India’s financial markets.”