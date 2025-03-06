Coverfox re-appoints 1702 Digital as its Digital Agency of Record

Coverfox, the online insurance aggregator, has renewed its partnership with digital agency 1702 Digital to strengthen its digital strategy. Building on their previous collaboration, the partnership aims to enhance Coverfox's online presence and support its market position.
The renewed collaboration will focus on a data-driven approach to boost brand visibility, engage customers, and drive growth. With insights into changing consumer behaviour, the agency plans to implement strategies to expand Coverfox's digital footprint and connect with its audience.
“1702 Digital has demonstrated a clear understanding of our business objectives and the nuances of the insurance sector,” said Piyush Ranjan at Coverfox. “Their ability to execute a high-impact digital strategy made them the right choice as we look to scale our digital footprint and deliver a superior experience to our customers.”
The agency has collaborated with various brands across industries, focusing on market insights, SEO strategies, and performance-driven solutions. The agency's approach combines data-driven methodologies and tailored strategies to support long-term brand growth.
Speaking on the partnership, Mihir Joshi, Co-Founder at 1702 Digital, stated, “Coverfox has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the insurance industry, and we are proud to support them in driving their next phase of growth. Our approach is centered on strategic execution, precision-driven digital initiatives, and continuous optimization to ensure Coverfox stays ahead in an increasingly competitive space.”