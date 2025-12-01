CPR Global secures communications mandate for str8bat

Sports technology firm str8bat has appointed CPR Global to handle its communications and public relations mandate across India. The agency is expected to manage media relations and stakeholder engagement as the company expands its presence in the sports technology sector.
Founded in 2018 by Gagan Daga, Rahul Nagar and Madhusudan R, the company develops data analytics tools for athletes. It has worked with Cricket Australia, the Rajasthan Royals and several academies in India.
The company is backed by Exfinity Venture Partners, TRTL Ventures, Sadev Ventures, Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund.
Commenting on the association, Gagan Daga, Co-founder and CEO of str8bat, said, “At str8bat, we’re building technology that’s transforming how cricketers understand and enhance their game. As we scale our impact and global presence, we’re excited to partner with CPR Global to strengthen our communication strategy and share our vision with a wider audience.”
Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder of CPR Global, added, “It’s inspiring to witness such game-changing innovation emerging from India. By bringing advanced technology and AI into cricket, str8bat is not just enhancing the sport; it’s creating an entirely new category within the sportstech landscape. Being part of this journey and helping take a breakthrough product from India to consumers across the world is a remarkable opportunity. I’m genuinely excited that CPR Global gets to work alongside str8bat, because the chance to help build a new global category from India is something few are fortunate to experience.”