Creativefuel in advanced talks to acquire MissMalini Entertainment from Good Glamm Group for INR 6 crore

Content-to-commerce startup The Good Glamm Group (GGG) is reportedly finalising the sale of its media and influencer talent arm MissMalini Entertainment to marketing agency Creativefuel. While the deal was earlier estimated at INR 4 crore in what appears to be a distress sale, sources have confirmed to us that the final agreement has been closed at INR 6 crore.
This transaction is part of GGG’s broader effort to offload non-core assets as it grapples with mounting financial pressure. As per the terms of the deal, Creativefuel will acquire the domain name and social media assets of MissMalini Entertainment. However, the influencer management business will remain under GGG's control.
Creativefuel, founded in 2018 by Nikhil and Tushar Sukhramani, has been actively expanding its digital portfolio. It recently acquired YouTube channels Hasley India and Pataakha, signaling a clear focus on strengthening its content play.final agreement
MissMalini, established in 2008 by Malini Agarwal, was among India's pioneering lifestyle blogging platforms. GGG had acquired MissMalini in 2021 as part of a larger acquisition spree, which included five of its business verticals—content and marketing platform MissMalini Media, women’s community Girl Tribe, talent agency Ignite Edge, creative agency Agent M, and production unit MM Studios. At the time, the deal was said to be worth INR 70–80 crore, although insiders suggest the actual figure was closer to INR 3 crore.
GGG, backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Accel, Prosus, and Bessemer, has been facing deep financial strain. Its FY23 losses surged to INR 917 crore from INR 363 crore in FY22, alongside a debt load of over INR 450 crore. Recently, the company has seen the exit of CEO Sukhleen Aneja and the withdrawal of major investors from its board.
In an effort to streamline operations and raise capital, GGG has been selling off or restructuring several of its brands. This includes Sirona (sold back to founders for INR 150 crore), ScoopWhoop, and a stake in sneaker brand 7-10, which was sold to WLDD. It has also reportedly put Organic Harvest and The Moms Co. up for sale.
Additionally, GGG is currently in talks to raise INR 150–240 crore in fresh funding at a reduced valuation of under $120 million—a steep fall from its peak valuation of $1.26 billion just two years ago.