Creativefuel Pvt. Ltd acquires Onemotion Group

Creativefuel Pvt. Ltd (Creativefuel), a meme marketing and cultural content agency, announced the acquisition of Onemotion Group, a Reddit-first marketing agency, on Friday, for an undisclosed amount.
This acquisition is expected to expand the agency’s community and culture marketing capabilities, bringing in the Onemotion Group's experience across Reddit Strategy, AMA Orchestration, AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation) and LLM-Era Reputation Management.
Speaking on the acquisition, Tushar Sukhramani, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Creativefuel, said, “Reddit is where opinions are formed before they trend. With Onemotion, we’ll help brands win those conversations authentically.”
Commenting on the acquisition, Arjun Darji, CEO and Founder, Onemotion Group, added, “We’re built for the AI era where Reddit threads influence search and shape AI answers. With Creativefuel’s scale and cultural footprint, we can amplify these outcomes across India’s biggest digital communities.”