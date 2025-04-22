CREX announces Harmanpreet Kaur as brand Ambassador

CREX, a cricket analysis platform, has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its brand ambassador. This move is part of the platform's ongoing effort to increase the visibility of women’s cricket and support its growing popularity in India.
Kaur joins Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in representing the platform, aiming to reach a wider audience, from casual cricket fans to dedicated followers. The partnership is positioned to help promote the sport and encourage greater gender equality in cricket.
Speaking about the development, India women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I am thrilled to partner with CREX, a platform that shares my passion for cricket and is actively working to elevate the women's game. It's inspiring to see CREX's commitment to bridging the visibility gap in sports and encouraging young girls to chase their cricketing dreams. I look forward to connecting with fans and contributing to the growth of this beautiful game for everyone."
Rajat Vallabh, Chief Strategy Officer, CREX, said, "CREX has signed Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador. This campaign is a step towards building more support for women's cricket, helping it grow, gain more fans, and get the recognition it deserves, just like men's cricket. Let's celebrate and cheer for our women in sports!"