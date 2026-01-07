CTV Scale integrates mFilterIt for ad traffic verification

CTV Scale, a connected TV-focused advertising platform, has integrated with digital fraud prevention firm mFilterIt to strengthen traffic verification across its connected TV ad formats.
The integration aims to enable the advertising platform to scan ad traffic in real time using the firm’s fraud detection technology. The system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify invalid traffic and bot activity before ads are served on connected TV devices. Reports generated by mFilterIt will be made available to the platform’s partners, the companies said.
Arun Raghav, President, CTV Scale, commented, “Connected TV advertising is growing rapidly, but so too are the risks associated with invalid traffic and device spoofing. Integrating mFilterIt allows us to offer an extra layer of protection, giving our partners full confidence that every impression delivered through CTV Scale is verified, authentic, and ready to perform.”
Amit Relan, CEO, mFilterIt, said, “The rapidly evolving CTV landscape demands proactive measures to safeguard advertisers’ spend and publisher revenue. Our partnership with CTV Scale demonstrates a mutual commitment to building a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem. By embedding our proprietary verification technology at the core of their platform, we are setting a new benchmark for inventory integrity and ensuring high-performance outcomes for their global client base.”