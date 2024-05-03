Culinary Brands’ Mayur Hola joins Swiggy as VP Brand

Mayur Hola has been appointed as VP - Brand at Swiggy. Hola has updated his LinkedIn profile with the latest development. He used to be the Chief Marketing Officer at Culinary Brands where he looked after the company’s brand portfolio for Subway, Lavazza and Fresh & Honest Coffee.
At Swiggy, his role will include helping make the brand a key differentiator in the highly competitive arena and bringing the convenience of one app to all consumers.
Hola started his career by designing computer games before entering advertising where he has experience working on both the agency and brand side. He began his journey in 2000 as a Copywriter at McCann Erickson, before being elevated to several roles at the agency including Creative Director and Senior Creative Director.
He has also served at Contract India in key positions such as Senior Copywriter, Executive Creative Director and Executive Creative Director, EVP.
Hola also has experience working at Grey Worldwide, TBWA\DELHI, Ogilvy & Mather and Havas. Prior to joining Culinary Brands, he worked at OYO for over three years starting in 2019 as AVP - Head of Brand, VP - Head of Global Brand and SVP Global Brand.