Curativity launches marketing AI tool Cracker for Indian market

Curativity has launched Cracker, a marketing-focused AI tool aimed at helping brands and creative teams manage content and consumer insights.
Cracker is built on gimmefy, a global marketing AI platform used by marketing teams at several large companies. The firm worked with gimmefy to adapt the tool for India by training it in eight Indian languages and incorporating local cultural inputs, images and video outputs.
Commenting on the development, Virat Tandon, co-founder, Curativity, said, “From day one, our vision at Curativity is to build a connected ecosystem of human talent and asuite of curated tools to power marketing with the best resources across skills, channels, formatsand tech. We want to create an ecosystem of tools that support brand strategy and creativity in a way that feels intuitive and human. Cracker is one important part of that vision, helping brands unlock sharper ideas without losing their creative soul.”
The tool can assist teams with tasks such as writing strategy documents, researching marketing challenges, preparing briefs, developing campaign ideas and social media strategies, and creating brand assets. It is designed to support, rather than replace, marketers, writers and designers.
Cracker uses gimmefy’s system, which combines multiple large language models trained on marketing-related tasks.
Amer Jaleel, co-founder, Curativity, further added, “Today’s marketer is a creative person first and Cracker was built to energise this creativeprocess. Marketers have imagination, but limited timeand resources. Cracker is designed to accelerate and aid the ‘Ideation process’, helping teamsexplore more routes, sharpen their thinking, and generate campaign-ready outputs that areculturally aware and strategically grounded. It’s like replacing your traditional agency partner withCracker in the room. A ping-ponging blitzkrieg of ideas that’s productive and satisfying beforehanding over for final creative output!”
Shalu Wasu, Founder, gimmefy, added, “AI is at its best when it amplifies the strengths of marketers, not when it pretends to replacethem. What excites us about partnering with Curativity istheir clear understanding that AI should enable better thinking, not shortcut it. Cracker reflects that philosophy by using AI to support smarter, more intentional creative decisions.”
The launch is part of a broader plan focused on responsible use of AI in marketing, with an emphasis on supporting creative work while improving speed and efficiency.