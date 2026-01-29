DAC Developers announce A.R. Rahman as brand ambassador

DAC Developers has appointed music composer A.R. Rahman as its brand ambassador, as announced on Thursday.
The announcement coincided with the brand’s launch of about new homes across five locations in Chennai.
Commenting on the association, S. Sathish Kumar, Managing Director, DAC Developers, said, “We are truly delighted and honoured to welcome A.R. Rahman as part of the DAC family, where we don’t just build structures, but create spaces that inspire life. Celebrated globally for his creativity, precision, and excellence, he embodies the values we stand for - innovation, integrity, and timeless appeal. His journey of global recognition, rooted in Indian values, closely aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class developments with enduring value.”
A.R. Rahman added, "The home is where all our dreams are born and live. I’m very happy to begin a beautiful new partnership with DAC Developers, one of South India’s most-promising real estate brands. Like how we create music from the heart, in DAC, I have found a team that creates beautiful homes with love. I trust DAC Developers to build homes that are filled with harmony and happiness.”
Rahman will feature in its upcoming advertising campaigns across digital, print, outdoor and television platforms.