DangleAds Technologies expands global presence with new Dubai office

DangleAds Technologies has announced the inauguration of its newest office in Dubai, marking a milestone in the company’s global expansion journey.
As part of the new launch, the Dubai office will serve as the nerve centre for DangleAds' operations worldwide, allowing the company to expand its service portfolio to a global clientele. Additionally, the company's three-pronged approach—Programmatic, Technology and Performance will enable clients to engage audiences effectively, drive performance, –and build strong brand equity. Moving further, while the company's global expansion strategy has already established its roots in Netherlands, Germany, UK, UAE, Singapore and India, the strategic hires on the other hand position the team to seamlessly provide digital advertising solutions globally.
Pulkit Narayan, CEO & Founder of DangleAds Technologies while shining a light on the new launch, comments, “The expansion in the Middle East region has been on DangleAds’ radar for a long time. After the success of our previous launches in Amsterdam & Germany, we’re readily looking forward to stepping in the UAE market. With the region’s diverse potential, it serves as the perfect destination to upscale our presence and fulfill the market’s demand. In unison with the launch, our aim was also to expand our GCC team and meet the evolving needs of our international clients.”
He also added, “With a strong grasp on innovation and technology, our current focus lies on scaling our services worldwide, leveraging our unique offerings in Programmatic, Technology and Performance.”