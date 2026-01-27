Databricks appoints Jeremy Cooper as VP of Marketing for APAC & Japan

Databricks has appointed Jeremy Cooper as Vice President of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, as the company expands its operations across the region.
Cooper has more than two decades of experience in marketing roles at cloud and enterprise software companies. Most recently, he led marketing for Amazon Web Services across Asia Pacific and Japan, where he was responsible for regional go-to-market strategy. He has also held senior marketing roles at Salesforce, Google and LinkedIn.
Based in Australia, Cooper will oversee the company’s marketing strategy and execution across Asia Pacific and Japan.
Speaking on Cooper’s appointment, Joseph Puthussery, Vice President of Global Demand Generation and Field Marketing, Databricks, said, “Jeremy’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Databricks and our customers in Asia Pacific & Japan. He brings a rare mix of deep cloud experience, brand-building expertise, and a great blend of regional and global experience that will be instrumental as we help more organisations in APJ unify and scale their data and AI. I’m excited to partner with Jeremy as he builds a world-class marketing organisation in APJ and accelerates the next phase of our growth in this strategically important region.”
Talking about his new role, Jeremy Cooper said, “AI is driving the most profound technology shift since the advent of the cloud, and Databricks is at the heart of it, helping organisations turn data into true intelligence. What drew me here is the opportunity to help customers build systems of intelligence on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, which unifies AI apps, analytics and agents, so every team can work with trusted data, move faster, and make smarter decisions. I’m excited to partner with our teams, customers and ecosystem across APJ to turn data into intelligence and intelligence into action.”