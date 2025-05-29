David Droga steps down as CEO of Accenture Song, Ndidi Oteh to take the helm

Accenture Song, the marketing and creative services arm of consultancy firm Accenture, will see a leadership change this September as David Droga steps down as chief executive.
Droga, one of the advertising industry's most recognisable figures, will transition into the role of vice chair at Accenture, where he will continue to advise the company and work with select clients. The move marks the end of a four-year stint leading the unit he helped shape following Accenture’s 2019 acquisition of his namesake agency, Droga5.
Ndidi Oteh, currently head of Song’s Americas business, will take over as CEO. Nick Law, creative chair and a former Apple executive, will assume a new role focused on creative strategy and experience.
Founded in 2006, Droga5 gained a reputation for its high-impact creative work and success in attracting major clients as an independent agency. Its sale to Accenture marked a shift in the marketing landscape, with consulting firms increasingly stepping into spaces traditionally dominated by advertising holding companies.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Droga originally intended to lead the unit for three years and had considered retiring from the business altogether. However, he agreed to remain involved after discussions with Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet.
Under Droga’s leadership, Accenture Song, formerly Accenture Interactive, saw its revenue grow from $12.5 billion in 2021 to $19 billion in 2024. The company continued to expand its marketing services portfolio through acquisitions spanning creative, design, technology, and customer experience.
Oteh joined Accenture nearly 14 years ago and was brought into the Song unit by Droga in 2023 after her work on the Nike account caught his attention.
Droga, who began his career in Australia and went on to become a prominent name in global advertising, said he plans to focus on philanthropic initiatives and businesses he has invested in, while taking time away from day-to-day operations.