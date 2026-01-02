Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Britannia in ‘Little Hearts’ trademark case

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Britannia Industries Ltd, issuing an ad-interim injunction against Shri Swastik Organics and its associated entities for alleged infringement of Britannia’s ‘Little Hearts’ biscuit trademark and design, according to a report by Live Law.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, in an order dated December 23, 2025, held that Britannia had made out a prima facie case of trademark and copyright infringement. The court restrained the defendants from manufacturing, selling, advertising, or distributing biscuits using the ‘Little Hearts’ name, heart-shaped design or packaging that is deceptively similar to Britannia’s product.
The court observed that the competing products were identical in three key aspects - the product category, the trademark and the trade channel. Applying the ‘triple identity’ test, it said the use of the same mark, identical heart-shaped biscuits and overlapping sales platforms was likely to cause consumer confusion.
The court also noted what it described as dishonest adoption of Britannia’s branding elements, including the use of copyrighted product images and packaging closely resembling the original ‘Little Hearts’ biscuits.
The brand told the court it has used the Little Hearts trademark since 1988 and introduced the heart-shaped, sugar-coated biscuits in 1993. The company said it holds registered trademarks for the wordmark and the three-dimensional biscuit shape, and submitted sales and market data to show the brand’s goodwill and recognition.
According to the report, the alleged infringement was discovered in December 2025 after Britannia identified online listings on Amazon offering biscuits under the same name and shape. The listings reportedly referred to ‘Britannia Little Hearts’ and used packaging visuals similar to the original product. The sellers were traced to Shri Swastik Organics and related entities.
The court also directed Amazon to remove the infringing listings from its platform. The interim injunction will remain in effect until further orders.
The matter is listed for further hearing on May 21, 2026.