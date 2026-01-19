Denave onboards Subir Mahapatra as President for Global Strategy, Sales & Marketing

Denave has appointed Subir Mahapatra as President for Global Strategy, Sales and Marketing, strengthening its senior leadership team as the company sharpens its global go-to-market efforts.
Mahapatra brings more than two decades of experience across IT, mobility, e-commerce, cloud and staffing services. His background includes building and scaling global sales organisations, managing enterprise accounts and leading outcome-led managed services across multiple markets.
Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer, Denave, said, “As Denave enters its 28th year of operations, this is a phase where scale, precision, and execution discipline matter more than ever. Subir brings a rare combination of strategic depth and hands-on leadership across global sales and complex enterprise ecosystems. We are confident that his experience in building and operationalising outcome-driven GTM engines will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our global revenue motion.”
Before joining the company, Mahapatra spent more than six years at First Meridian Global Services, where he served as Senior Vice President for strategic businesses and led the value business vertical. His role focused on integrating people, products, processes and technology across large, multi-market programmes.
Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Ingram Micro, AMD and HCL. His experience spans enterprise sales, partner ecosystems, distribution-led growth and large-scale customer engagements, with operational responsibility across India and Bangladesh.
In his new role, Mahapatra will oversee global strategy, sales and marketing, with a focus on strengthening go-to-market execution, deepening customer and partner relationships, and supporting Denave’s growth across international markets.
Speaking on his new role, Subir Mahapatra said, “Denave is at an exciting inflection point, with a strong foundation in revenue acceleration and a clear focus on outcomes, execution, and client impact. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen global go-to-market execution, deepen customer and partner relationships, and build scalable, future-ready revenue engines across markets.”
Mahapatra’s appointment coincides with the company’s increased focus on AI-led, insight-driven revenue transformation.