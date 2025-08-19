Carat, a Dentsu agency, has retained Vodafone Group’s media buying account across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for another three years. The renewed contract, which begins on January 1, 2026, follows a competitive review and extends the partnership between the brand and the agency to nine years.
Under the agreement, Carat will handle media buying for Vodafone across 11 EMEA markets: Albania, Czechia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Turkey, and for Vodafone’s VOXI in the UK. The agency will also continue to assist the brand in expanding its in-house media buying capabilities.
Both the brand and the agency have been working together since 2020, with this contract renewal strengthening their long-term collaboration, the agency noted. The agreement is expected to expand opportunities for integration in media planning and execution, supported by data, artificial intelligence, and audience insights.
Speaking about the partnership, Anna Campbell, Global Managing Director & Global Client President, Carat, said, “Securing a third consecutive term with Vodafone is both an incredible milestone and a powerful endorsement of the results we have achieved together. This win reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship, our shared vision for media-led transformation, and the depth of talent across our global network. We look forward to continuing to innovate, leveraging our Media++ capabilities.”