Dentsu Creative India’s Farishte Irani to step down

Farishte Irani, the Group Head - Copy at Dentsu Creative India, is set to depart from the agency, as per reports. She is said to be serving her notice period until the end of February.
Irani initially joined Dentsu Creative India (previously Dentsu Webchutney) as a Copy Supervisor in April 2021 and was elevated to her current position in 2022.
Irani has close to a decade of experience in copywriting, content marketing and content creation. She started her career in copywriting at Orchard Advertising in 2014, conceptualising ads for clients like Godrej Security Solutions and Lux. Her professional journey also includes roles at organizations like DigitasLBi India, Thought Catalog, Red Polka, Kommune India, and Filter Copy.
She has also served as a Senior Copywriter at Publicis Emil from 2019 to 2021 and most recently, Irani served on the jury panel for Cannes Lions for Print & Publishing and represented the Indian advertising industry with 12 other industry experts in 2023.