Dentsu Creative's 'Future Mandala' launched in India

Dentsu Creative has introduced the ‘Future Mandala’ in India, a tool designed to help brands gain insights and foresight. Developed by Dentsu Tokyo in 2011, the tool is now set to support Indian brands in achieving sustainable growth and market leadership.
In a marketplace defined by relentless change, traditional trend reports barely scratch the surface, offering only fleeting insights. Future Mandala delves into socio-economic shifts, third-party research, and demographic trends to deliver brands a blueprint. The Future Mandala can be used for product innovation and building communication platforms and business models. Dual capability equips businesses to anticipate change and act accordingly.
Amit Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, Dentsu Creative said, “Understanding the future is the first step in shaping it. Future Mandala equips brands with the insights needed to move beyond short-term trends and embrace long-term innovation. This tool is a manifestation of dentsu’s commitment to ‘Innovating to Impact’, ensuring that our clients are not simply keeping pace with the market but leading it with foresight and strategic clarity.”
Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer, India, Dentsu Creative elaborated, “Marketers are constantly grappling with how today’s trends will shape tomorrow. Future Mandala enables them to shape entire business ecosystems from the way they develop products to how they communicate with consumers and drive long-term growth. It draws on a wealth of data from government reports, industry insights, and trends giving brands a clear and actionable roadmap for the next five years. It’s a powerful tool for driving innovation in a rapidly shifting economy.”
Future Mandala is available as a premium, fee-based service for dentsu’s existing and new clients, offering a strategic edge in a competitive marketplace. It empowers Indian brands to lead with purpose and foresight. Developed by Dentsu Creative’s professionals, including Takuya Kagata, Partner at Dentsu Consulting Inc. and editor-in-chief of its Japanese edition, Future Mandala ensures businesses are prepared and positioned for long-term growth.