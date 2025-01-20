Dentsu India Media Practice reports 10% growth in 2024

In 2024, Dentsu India’s Media Practice added 80 brands to its portfolio, reporting a 10% growth in billings. The performance reflects a recovery from the challenges of 2023 and outlines its target for organic growth in 2025. At the core of this is Dentsu's blend of Marketing, Tech, and Consulting.
“This year has been nothing short of transformative,” says Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu. “Our Media Practice has brilliantly leveraged cutting-edge technology and data insights to diversify and expand our core offerings, unlocking new growth opportunities. As we target a higher double-digit organic growth in 2025, our focus remains on raising the bar, delivering breakthroughs, and staying true to dentsu’s global vision of Innovating to Impact,” he adds.
2024: A Year of evolution and expansion
In 2024, Dentsu India's Media Practice focused on strengthening existing relationships, welcoming several marquee brands, and enhancing capabilities to address evolving market demands. New clients included General Insurance Council, LG Electronics, SKECHERS, Akasa Air, Vero Moda, Flipkart, Myntra, Sintex, Amazon Seller Services, CK Birla Healthcare, Kotak Mutual Fund, Ardex Endura, Shopper Stop, D DÉCOR, Godrej Properties, HAMDARD, TATA Mutual Fund, TATA Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Unity Small Finance Bank, Meesho, Waree Energies, Vi-John, Berger Paints, Suzuki, and Be-Rite (Gemini Edibles & Fats).
From traditional and digital media to performance marketing, influencer campaigns, and OOH media, Dentsu provided integrated solutions aimed at delivering measurable business outcomes.
Changes driving growth
The company's media innovations and solutions team made progress by focusing on branded content, influencer marketing, gaming, and sports. This contributed to a 4X growth in the business, reflecting the impact of these strategies.
The company has shifted its focus towards building Glocal in Product & Tech. In partnership with Meta, Google, and other players, it has created consumer and retail intelligence products on a global scale.
The Media Practice’s growth was further amplified by new-age solutions, including:
- Retail Media
- Performance Practice 2.0
- Spark: An advanced Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) tool
- Total Commerce
These offerings expanded its capabilities and strengthened its performance marketing narrative, drawing clients and setting new industry standards. Dentsu Retail notably saw a fivefold growth, highlighting the effectiveness of its data-driven strategies in achieving results.
Powered by integration: Media++ framework
Dentsu's growth is supported by its integrated approach, combining Media, CXM, and Creative. The Media++ Framework has played a key role in providing comprehensive solutions across the customer journey.
Anita Kotwani, CEO - Media, South Asia, dentsu emphasises, “Our success is driven by a relentless focus on delivering measurable results for our clients. With data-driven insights and a digitally charged mindset, we continuously adapt to market demands, setting new benchmarks and crafting impactful, future-ready solutions. Looking forward, we aim to redefine excellence in the Media landscape, achieving double-digit growth in 2025.”