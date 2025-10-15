Dentsu India appoints Rohit Potphode as Managing Partner of sports, gaming & live experiences

Dentsu has appointed Rohit Potphode as Managing Partner for Sports, Gaming, Esports and Live Experiences, as the agency looks to expand its Sports & Entertainment practice in India.
Potphode will report to Yosuke Murai, Head of India at Sports & Entertainment, and is expected to oversee strategies connecting brands with audiences while delivering measurable business outcomes. His responsibilities include sports consulting, sponsorship investments, IP development, content creation, and fan engagement initiatives.
This appointment follows the launch of the agency’s Sports & Entertainment Network in India, which aims to provide integrated solutions for brands across sports, esports, music, festivals, and live experiences, leveraging both global expertise and India’s diverse audience landscape.
Potphode brings over two decades of experience, having worked on properties including the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Coke Studio, Lakmé Fashion Week, International Premier Tennis League, and the Global e-Cricket Premier League. His leadership experience spans organisations such as IMG, Viacom, Disney’s A&E Network, Ten Sports, Nimbus Sport, Star, JestSynthesys, and Times Network.
On his appointment, Rohit Potphode said, “Joining dentsu at this moment of expansion is truly exciting. India’s diverse culture and vibrant audiences provide the perfect canvas to innovate at the intersection of sports, gaming and live entertainment. I am excited to create experiences that engage deeply, inspire action and generate meaningful value for brands and partners, blending dentsu’s global scale with India’s cultural richness.”
Commenting on the appointment, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, said, “Sports and entertainment unite people and shape culture. In India, the passion is electric. Stadiums roar, gamers compete like warriors, and fans live every moment intensely. Rohit’s expertise will turn this energy into experiences that play bigger, think bolder, and make every partnership count.”
Yosuke Murai added, “India is a market where culture and commerce collide at unprecedented scale. With Rohit joining our team, we are positioned to harness this energy across sports, gaming, and live experiences. By blending Japan’s decades of expertise with India’s unique cultural landscape, we can create partnerships and experiences that don’t just reach audiences - they shape how they engage, connect, and consume content.”