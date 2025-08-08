Dentsu’s new report highlights Bengal's expanding role in India's future economy

In partnership with The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCC&I), Dentsu India has released The Roaring Bengal Report, reframing Bengal from a peripheral region to the strategic fulcrum of the agency’s expansive Bharat ambitions.
The report noted that, since 2017, West Bengal has attracted investment proposals totalling Rs 13.55 lakh crore, supported by over 6,000 acres of ready industrial land and a business-friendly policy environment. The state's economy is on a rapid ascent, with a projected GSDP of Rs 18.74 lakh crore by 2025, placing it among India’s fastest-growing consumer economies.
Innovation in Bengal is being powered by the burgeoning Bengal Silicon Valley, which is fueling investments in AI, IoT, fintech and smart infrastructure. These developments, according to the report, signal Bengal’s emergence as a hub for digital transformation and purpose-driven industrial growth.
Narayan Devanathan, President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Dentsu, said, "Bengal is not just part of our Bharat strategy, nor are we merely dipping our toes into the East. We are making a bold, long-term commitment. With this report and our partnership with BCC&I, we are planting our flag in a region where legacy meets leap, a centre of gravity for what is next. The Roaring Bengal Report is not commentary; it is our call to co-create Bengal’s future."
Abheek Biswas, AVP, Consumer Insights, Dentsu India, added, "This is a moment of inflection. From AI clusters and clean energy investments to inclusive skilling, Bengal is building with precision and purpose. The Roaring Bengal Report does not just map this momentum. It aligns us to it, firmly and fearlessly."
BCC&I President Arnab Basu characterised the collaboration as more than analytical; from his perspective, the report serves as ‘a navigational tool’. He noted, “This collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time. Bengal is rising with intent, and the Roaring Bengal Report is more than insight: it is a navigational tool. It invites businesses to anticipate Bengal’s future and act on it today. The agency’s global expertise, paired with sharp regional relevance, makes this alliance both timely and transformative. This collaboration arrives at exactly the right moment. Bengal is building at scale, and the Roaring Bengal Report is more than insight; it is a roadmap. It equips brands to look beyond today and anticipate Bengal’s future. The agency India brings global scale with razor-sharp local relevance, a potent combination to deepen impact across industry, government, and civil society. Now is the time to act, and this report lights the way”.
Highlighting the actionable commitments from the agency, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, commented, “This is not just a report. It is a roadmap backed by resolve. We are here to build real impact with Bengal, and our approach is deeply action-oriented. We will embed Eastern insights into Dentsu Lab India to shape innovation strategies at scale. We will convene co-creation workshops in Kolkata and across the state, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and creators to solve real-world challenges. And we will double down on skilling and capability-building efforts to empower Bengal’s next generation to lead in technology, media, and innovation. These are not gestures or slogans. They are measurable, mission-driven commitments. With Bengal, we are not just imagining the future. We are committing to building it, together.”
Find the entire report here: Link