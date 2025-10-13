Dentsu launches sports and entertainment network in India

Dentsu has officially launched its Sports & Entertainment (S&E) network in India following a global rollout at Cannes in June 2025. Yosuke Murai has been appointed Head of Sports & Entertainment India.
The network aims to connect brands with fans, creators, and communities across
Murai brings nearly two decades of experience in media, advertising, and corporate strategy, with a focus on Sports & Entertainment.
The India network is expected to focus on Japanese anime, sports and esports, influencer marketing, and entertainment content, creating original properties to build fan loyalty while providing measurable business impact.
Speaking of the launch, Yoshinobu Ise, Global Head of dentsu Sports & Entertainment, said, “The launch of dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India opens a new chapter for connecting people, ideas, and communities at scale. We will create experiences that inspire fans, elevate creators, and empower brands to engage meaningfully with audiences across sports, entertainment, and content, while offering business opportunities in the fast-growing market to our partners, such as IP rights owners. This initiative brings global expertise that Dentsu has developed over decades to India’s vibrant landscape, shaping moments that matter and driving lasting impact.”
Adding to Ise, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, said, “Culture is the thread that stitches India together. From cricket that turns every gully into a stadium to festivals that light up our streets, these moments define us as Bharat. With Dentsu Sports & Entertainment, we are stepping into these lived experiences of music, sport, cinema, and celebrations that define who we are. When brands find a place in these cultural moments, they don’t just win visibility; they win trust, relevance, and growth. For us, this isn’t business; it is personal.”
Murai added, “India is one of the world’s most exciting frontiers for sports, entertainment, and culture. A middle class nearing a billion, rising disposable incomes, and a young population have created an unparalleled appetite for live experiences. Here, passion drives business impact. Whether esports, live entertainment, or the booming creator economy, brands have an opportunity to shape culture and unlock growth. Our mission is to harness Dentsu’s global IP and expertise - including the deep content business knowledge and networks built over decades by Dentsu Japan - alongside Bharat’s cultural depth, to create experiences that inspire the world.”