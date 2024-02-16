Dentsu Webchutney’s Farishte Irani named Next Creative Leaders winner

Farishte Irani, group head - copy at Dentsu Webchutney in Mumbai, is among the 34 young creatives from 16 countries named as the latest winners in the global Next Creative Leaders competition, produced by The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement to recognize women, trans, and non-binary creatives on the rise.
Now in its ninth year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and gives a global platform to qualified creatives across all regions who are making their mark with both their work and a unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.
Entrants were judged on four to six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.
“For nearly two decades, The One Club has provided programming that helps improve the industry's diversity and gender equality,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We’re proud to co-produce Next Creative Leaders, a competition designed to identify, elevate and give voice to creatives around the world who are making a real difference, opening doors, and inspiring the next generation.”
"It's amazing what happens when you overtly invite creatives who aren't the 'usual suspects' to share their work,” said Kat Gordon, founder, CEO at The 3% Movement. “As every member of this year's jury can attest, there is an embarrassment of riches to be found. The fact that many of these talented creatives also use their gifts to improve the industry itself makes Next Creative Leaders more than a creative competition, but a community-fueled driver of change. 3% is so proud to partner with The One Club for almost a decade on this initiative. It matters."