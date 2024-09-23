dentsu X awarded integrated media mandate of Vi-John Healthcare India

VI-John Healthcare India has awarded the integrated media mandate of the shaving category to dentsu X. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from dentsu X's Gurugram office.
dentsu X, dentsu India's branding and marketing agency, will drive to position the brand in the market. The agency’s team will lead the media planning and execution across TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, OOH, and Digital channels for the brand’s shaving category products. Through this collaboration, dentsu X will deliver media solutions designed to drive outcomes for the brand.
Commenting on the partnership, Jose Leon, CEO, dentsu X India said, “We at dentsu X are thrilled to add Vi-John, a reputed CPG brand, to our clientele. By combining creativity, technology, and strategy, this partnership is set to deliver impactful and transformative brand experiences for Vi-John. We are dedicated to innovating and redefining these experiences, pushing boundaries to drive remarkable growth and influence.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu added, “We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Vi-John, a brand that holds a deep-rooted legacy in the Indian market. At dentsu X, we pride ourselves on creating transformative experiences. This collaboration presents opportunities for us to craft innovative strategies that align closely with their distinctive vision. By combining our expertise with their dynamic spirit, we are confident in creating something truly exceptional.”
Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager Marketing, VI John commented, “We are happy to partner with dentsu X on our Shaving Category. The company is at an important juncture in its six decades of market leadership and we wanted strategic partnerships with a media partner that has both - experience in handling large-scale FMCG brands along with the expertise of giving customised media solutions that are market-specific. denstu X was a clear choice and we are excited to work with them to meet our business objectives.”