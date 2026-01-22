Dhruhi Sethi joins The Hindu as Head of Digital Marketing

Dhruhi Sethi has been appointed Head of Digital Marketing at The Hindu, according to a LinkedIn post shared by her. She assumed the role in January 2026.
Announcing her appointment, Sethi wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Marketing at The Hindu!”
Before joining The Hindu, Sethi spent more than three years at Social Beat, where she last served as Associate Vice President for strategic account management. In that role, she led the agency’s Bengaluru operations and was involved in account management, strategy and business development. Earlier at Social Beat, she also worked as Associate Vice President for growth and client success and held multiple leadership responsibilities.
Sethi is also a Social Samosa 30 Under 30 honoree.
Sethi has also worked at NP Digital as Head of Brand and Social Media for India, where she helped set up and scale the social media vertical. Earlier in her career, she held several digital marketing roles at Social Beat, working on brand, performance and social media campaigns for clients across sectors.
She began her professional career with an internship at MullenLowe Lintas Group in 2015.