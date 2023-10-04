Digidarts bags the digital mandate for Ecoright

to build brand awareness and data-driven marketing strategies, Ecoright has partnered with Digidarts. They've taken the lead in propelling Ecoright's comprehensive digital marketing endeavors, through their performance marketing solutions.
Digidarts aims to integrate inventive marketing funnels and harness its strategic approach by blending creativity with data-driven targeting systems.
Udit Sood, the founder of Ecoright had to say regarding their partnership with Digidarts: We're very excited to work with Digidarts. Their extensive wealth of experience in managing digitally native brands will help us accelerate our brand growth immensely!
Sharing his excitement regarding the collaboration, Siddhartha Vanvani, the founder of Digidarts, remarks ‘We're thrilled to partner with Ecoright, whose distinct vision for India aligns perfectly with the current environmental landscape. Our aim is to utilize our industry expertise to implement effective user acquisition and market penetration strategies, positioning Ecoright as a leader in India's sustainable fashion movement’.