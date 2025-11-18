Digidarts bags digital performance campaigns mandate for Kisan Konnect

Digidarts, a performance marketing agency, has been appointed to handle the digital performance campaigns for Kisan Konnect, an agro retail brand that connects farmers directly with consumers. The mandate includes data-driven targeting, audience segmentation and creative-led performance strategies aimed at strengthening the brand’s digital reach.
The partnership comes as farm-to-table e-commerce continues to grow in India, with both the brand and the agency aiming to improve visibility and engagement among digital-first consumers. The agency will use its behavioural analytics and omni-channel campaign execution framework to support the brand’s efforts to expand its presence across platforms.
The move also marks the brand’s shift toward a more structured brand-building approach, using data and storytelling to improve consumer journeys while continuing to focus on farmer empowerment.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Siddhartha Vanvani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Digidarts, “With Digidarts steering Kisan Konnect’s digital performance campaigns, I am confident we’ll unlock new benchmarks for farmer-led brands in India. This partnership goes beyond conventional advertising; it’s about leveraging technology and creativity to empower agriculture and connect communities in the digital age.”
The collaboration positions Kisan Konnect to further strengthen its rural-to-urban retail model through focused digital interventions.