Digidarts expands to Middle East, secures Careem’s performance marketing mandate

Digidarts, a performance marketing agency, is expanding its operations into the Middle East, targeting markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The agency, which has worked with over 100 brands in sectors including D2C, fintech, healthcare, and FMCG, aims to introduce its marketing strategies to businesses in the region.
As digital adoption continues to grow in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, there is increasing demand for AI-driven marketing strategies. In Kuwait, the rise of quick commerce presents further opportunities for data-led, ROI-focused marketing approaches.
As part of its expansion, Digidarts has secured the performance marketing mandate for Careem, a multi-service platform operating across the Middle East. The agency will focus on customer acquisition, engagement, and retention through AI-powered analytics and targeted marketing strategies.
“The Middle East is a dynamic market with immense potential, and we’re excited to help brands scale with performance-driven strategies. At Digidarts, we don’t just run campaigns, we turn ambition into sustainable digital success,” said Siddhartha Vanvani, Founder & CEO of Digidarts.
Digidarts plans to provide marketing solutions that include paid media, performance creatives, full-funnel conversion optimisation, and AI-powered audience segmentation to help businesses maximize ROI and expand their reach in the region.