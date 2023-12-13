DigiStreet Media wins Padmini VNA Mechatronics' digital mandate

DigiStreet Media has secured the digital mandate for Padmini VNA Mechatronics Ltd. along with PV Clean Mobility Technologies’ (a part of Padmini VNA Mechatronics).
The partnership with DigiStreet Media will elevate the brand’s digital outreach through out-of-the-box communications, aligning with the company's vision for continued growth.
Commenting on the collaboration, Kavish Arora, Chief Operating Officer of DigiStreet Media, expressed his enthusiasm for working with Padmini VNA Mechatronics Ltd. He stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Padmini VNA Mechatronics Ltd, a brand synonymous with innovation and precision in the automotive industry. Our team at DigiStreet Media is geared up to leverage our digital expertise to amplify Padmini VNA's online presence, engage its audience, and drive digital success. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering impactful digital strategies that resonate with the goals of our esteemed clients."
Sachin Chaudhary, Manager Corporate Communications of Padmini VNA Mechatronics Ltd, also shared his thoughts on this strategic partnership. "In today's fast-paced digital landscape, having a robust online presence is important for connecting with our audience and staying ahead in the competitive automotive market. We are delighted to join forces with DigiStreet Media for creativity and innovative digital solutions. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with them."
"We're thrilled to have been selected as the digital marketing partner for Padmini VNA," expressed Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist, DigiStreet. "This partnership offers an incredible chance to utilize our digital marketing knowledge, aiming to propel Padmini VNA towards unprecedented success in the online realm.”