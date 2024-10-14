Digit Life Insurance announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (Digit Life Insurance), announced Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. Extending the ongoing “That’s It” campaign to life insurance. Virat Kohli is also the brand ambassador of Go Digit General Insurance Limited and is among one of the investors in the general insurance company.
Speaking about the ad campaign, Kohli, Brand Ambassador, Digit Life Insurance, said, “Digit General Insurance since inception has been focused on simplifying general insurance for Indians. I am genuinely happy to see that Digit Group is now extending this new-age wave to life insurance as well. I am eager to see how Digit Life Insurance will transform this landscape for Indians and am thrilled to be part of this journey as the brand ambassador.”
Elaborating on the concept behind Digit Life Insurance’s launch campaign, marketing spokesperson of Digit Life Insurance said, "Through the "That's It!" campaign, we wanted to transform the way we communicate the happiness of buying life insurance in one's life. Rather than focusing on the aspect of what happens when someone is not in your life, we wanted to showcase the celebration of life that takes place when someone protects their loved ones through life insurance. Digit aims to be the default choice for life insurance for customers and "That's It!" showcases that obvious choice that Virat Kohli is communicating through the first ad campaign.”