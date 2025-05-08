Digital Abhiyan elevates Debasis Bar to Creative Head

Digital Abhiyan Pvt. Ltd. has announced the elevation of Pooja Tulsian as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Debasis Bar as the Creative Head of the company. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team and support its future growth.

Bar, who has been with Digital Abhiyan for over eight years, has played a role in shaping the company’s creative direction. Known for his approach and storytelling skills, he has been involved in several of the agency’s key campaigns.

In his new role as Creative Head, Bar will oversee the agency's creative direction and contribute to campaigns aimed at engaging audiences across different markets. His appointment comes as Digital Abhiyan explores opportunities for expansion.

Commenting on the appointments, Abhishek Pratap Singh, CEO of Digital Abhiyan, said, “Pooja and Debasis are not just colleagues; they are visionaries who have helped shape the ethos of Digital Abhiyan. Their elevation is a reflection of their relentless drive, passion, and belief in what we’re building. They bring the perfect blend of aggression, innovation, and creativity — exactly what the next chapter of Digital Abhiyan demands.”