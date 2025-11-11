Digital ads account for 97% violations as complaints rise 70%: Report

Digital advertising continues to dominate violations in India, according to the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) Half-Yearly Complaints Report (April-September 2025). The report shows that 97% of objectionable ads originated from digital platforms, with Meta, websites, and Google accounting for the majority.
Between April and September 2025, ASCI reviewed 6,841 complaints and investigated 6,117 advertisements, of which 98% required modification. The period saw a 70% increase in complaints and a 102% rise in the number of ads reviewed compared to the same period last year. The council attributed the surge to improved monitoring, public vigilance, and closer collaboration with regulators such as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).
Illegal betting emerged as the most violative category, with 4,575 ads flagged and an additional three identified as surrogate promotions. Other sectors with high violations included personal care (367 ads), healthcare (332), food and beverage (211), and education (71). Collectively, these five sectors made up nearly 90% of all cases.
The report recorded 99% of illegal betting ads were identified through its proactive surveillance and shared with the MIB and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre for takedown. These ads, often disguised as gaming or influencer collaborations, continued to reach consumers despite being prohibited under Indian law.
Digital platforms accounted for nearly all violations, with Meta hosting 78.9% of objectionable ads, followed by websites (13.7%), Google (4.6%), and property portals (3%). Television and print contributed less than 3% of cases.
Influencer non-compliance also remained a significant concern. The council investigated 1,173 influencer advertisements, 98% of which required modification. Nearly 59% of these promoted products are disallowed by law, and 76% of India’s top digital stars, based on the Forbes list, failed to follow disclosure norms. However, voluntary compliance among influencers reached 90%, suggesting that while violations persist, most are corrected after identification.
The council noted an improvement in overall compliance. Sixty-two percent of advertisers modified or withdrew their ads without contest following its notification, compared to 59% in the previous fiscal year. The overall voluntary compliance rate rose to 88%, and the average complaint resolution time was 17 days.
Sector-wise, personal care ads accounted for the most misleading claims, with skincare leading within the category. In healthcare, 82% of reviewed cases violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act (1954). The food and beverage sector saw 61% of its violations linked to misleading health or nutrition claims, while 45% of education ads found to be non-compliant were voluntarily withdrawn.
ASCI also observed that consumer complaints increased from 306 in the same period last year to 407 this year, reflecting growing public awareness of misleading advertising.
Commenting on the findings, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI, said, “The widespread exposure to betting ads despite the ban, as well as the disappointing standards set by top influencers, are some challenges that have come to the fore in our recent work. Consumer trust can be fragile in the digital age, and such practices create problems for the industry at large. ASCI is, however, pleased to note a strong increase in uncontested cases, as well as in rates of voluntary compliance, underscoring its growing role as the first line of defence. For repeat and wilful violators, stringent action by regulators would set a strong deterrent and help protect consumer interests. We continue sharing information and data with the statutory regulators for action within the legal framework, and collaborate and cooperate with all stakeholders to build a strong advertising regulatory framework for consumer protection.”