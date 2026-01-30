Digital ShoutOuts Media elevates Monika Sharma to Director, Client Servicing

Digital ShoutOuts Media has elevated Monika Sharma to Director, Client Servicing, as announced on Friday.
Sharma has been part of the company’s client servicing and delivery operations, working on account management and campaign execution. In her new role, she is expected to lead the client servicing function, overseeing strategic accounts, service delivery and coordination across teams.
Commenting on the promotion, Ashish Kulshrestha, Founder & CEO, Digital ShoutOuts, said,“Monika has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, ownership, and a deep understanding of client needs. Her ability to balance strategy with execution has helped us build lasting relationships with our clients. This promotion is a natural progression and a reflection of the trust she commands internally and externally.”
Mukesh Kumar Tuhania, COO at Digital ShoutOuts Media, added,“Monika brings clarity, structure, and accountability to client servicing. She has been instrumental in scaling operations while maintaining quality and consistency. Her elevation to Director, Client Servicing will further strengthen our delivery frameworks as we continue to grow across platforms and solutions.”
In her expanded role, Sharma is expected to work with senior leadership on service models, operational efficiency and client engagement, including alignment with the company’s AI-led offerings such as audience intelligence and creative conversational platforms.